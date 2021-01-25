Former NFL head coach Doug Marrone to coach Crimson Tide offensive line

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 29: head coach Doug Marrone of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field on December 29, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT) — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has announced that former NFL head coach Doug Marrone will join his staff and coach the offensive line.

Marrone was recently fired as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He becomes the second former NFL head coach to join Saban’s staff after Bill O’Brien was penned as the new offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide.

“We are extremely fortunate to be able to add Doug Marrone to our staff,” Saban said. “He knows our new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien well and will do a fantastic job with our offensive line. Doug has an excellent track record for recruiting and developing players. I’m excited about his ability to help our players reach their full potential.”

The New York native has collegiate coaching experience, having been the head coach at his alma mater Syracuse from 2009-2012. He also was the head coach of the Buffalo Bills from 2013-2014, leading the team to its first winning record in 10 seasons back in 2014.

“I have always admired the programs Coach Saban has built, and I am excited to have the opportunity to join his staff here at Alabama,” Marrone said. “Coach’s program is the model of consistency, and I am looking forward to helping continue that tradition of success with an exceptional group of players and coaches.”

Marrone played in the NFL for two seasons with the Los Angeles Raiders after being a three-year letterman at Syracuse. He and his wife, Helen, have two daughters, Madeline and Annie, and a son, Mack.