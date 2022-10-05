A beloved former football coach in Colbert County died in a single-vehicle crash in Sheffield on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. (Getty Images)

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — A beloved former football coach who coached at Mountain Brook High School in the early 1990s died in a car crash Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Authorities confirmed with several media outlets that Don Creasy, who coached at Mountain Brook from 1992 to 1995, was killed in a single-vehicle crash around 1:11 p.m. Tuesday on Cox Boulevard in Sheffield. He was 79.

Creasy, an Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame coach, is most known for his time at Colbert County High School, where he coached from 1978 to 1989 and led the team to two state championships in 1979 and 1985. While coaching at Colbert County, 11 of Creasy’s 12 teams made the playoffs with a 101-16-0 record, the previously mentioned state championships and two runner-up finishes.

Creasy also had stints at Coffee and Central Florence. His overall career coaching record was 186-76-2.

He was selected to the AHSAA Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2003 was inducted into the Colbert County Sports Hall of Fame.

Creasy also coached in two state all-star games and one Alabama-Mississippi all-star game, along with being named as the Alabama High School Coach of the Year in 1972 and 1985.

“It’s a sad day for so many of Coach Creasy’s players,” said Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood, who played under Creasy in 1983 and 1984, in an interview with Shoals Insider. “We share a unique bond that will always be centered around the man who demanded excellence in every game, every practice, and every play. We are all better men because of his influence. He will be greatly missed.”

Lee Craft, athletic director at Colbert County High School, said the school is planning to honor Creasy at this week’s football game against Colbert Heights at C.T. Manley Stadium.

Funeral arrangements for Creasy have not yet been announced.