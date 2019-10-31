Former Millport fire chief pleads guilty to stealing from department

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The former chief of the Millport Fire Department in Lamar County has pleaded guilty to stealing from the department.

Jeremy Scott Terry, 40, pleaded guilty to first-degree theft of property. According to the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office, Terry will serve 10 months in jail and will be placed on supervised probation for five years.

In January 2018, Terry was indicted by a grand jury after an investigation concluded that he had used his position as chief to make purchases with MFD funds for his personal gain.

“The investigation revealed that over the course of several months in 2017, Mr. Terry used the debit card to make unauthorized purchases for his personal gain; including paying personal bills, recreational events, tools, the purchase of motorcycle parts and unauthorized cash withdrawals from the Millport Fire Department’s bank account,” the statement read.

In the statement, District Attorney Andrew Hamlin said he was satisfied with the result of the guilty plea and Terry’s subsequent punishment.

“Mr. Terry’s behavior is shameful,” Hamlin said. “He was entrusted as Chief and betrayed this trust by living out of the department’s bank account. He’s a thief and there are consequences when you take property that is not yours; especially, when that property is money that has been donated and raised in support of volunteer firefighters that risk their lives and do so much for this community.”

