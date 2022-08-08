NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The first female mayor of Northport, Donna Aaron, has passed away at age 79.

According to the current mayor of Northport, Bobby Herndon and the Northport City Council President, Jeff Hog, Aaron died on Sunday.

Aaron graduated from the University of Alabama, was a school teacher, and served two terms on the city council, even serving as president for five years before becoming mayor in 2016. In that role, she served one term, without seeking re-election.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

