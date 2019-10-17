Former Madison County man arrested on 16 child pornography charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A former Madison County man has been arrested on multiple charges of child pornography, according to federal prosecutors.

Justin David Beatty, 29, was charged with 16 counts of child pornography crimes. He was charged with five counts of child pornography production, six counts of receiving child pornography and five counts of coercion and enticement of a minor.

Federal prosecutors say the crimes occurred between March 2013 and August 2014. If convicted, Beatty could face a life sentence from the coercion charges alone.

“These crimes are detestable and our investigators and prosecutors will remain ever vigilant in protecting victims,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said. “He now faces federal charges in federal court, and if convicted will occupy bed space reserved for him in federal a prison.”

Beatty was previously arrested in 2012 for coercing a child under the age of 16 to send him nude pictures and in 2012 for possessing child pornography.

