HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — Longtime Helena Mayor Charles “Sonny” Penhale passed away Wednesday night. He was 89.

Penhale served as mayor from 1968 until 2012. Before that, he served on the Helena City Council after being elected in 1960.

The announcement came from Penhale’s son, Donnie on Facebook.

The sports complex in the city is named after the longtime mayor. He is also the grandson of Charles Hinds, who was the first elected mayor of Helena back in 1917.