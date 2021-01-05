Former JSU President Meehan hospitalized with COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Jacksonville State University President William Meehan has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

He is being treated at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham at this time. Officials say he is in stable condition.

Meehan is the 11th president in JSU’s history. He served the position from 1999 to 2015.

