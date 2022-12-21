MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest of a former Jefferson County Constable Tuesday.

Jonathan Barbee, 43, of Trussville was arrested on two ethics charges and three tax charges. He was elected as Constable of Jefferson County 48th District in 2016.

The first two counts of the indictment charge Barbee with using his position or office to pay his wife and his father for traffic control or cause them to be paid for traffic control through the Constable Office bank court. The remaining three counts charge Barbee with willfully attempting to evade state income taxes. Each count for tax evasion covers a separate tax year from 2018 to 2020.

If convicted, Barbee faces a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and a $30,000 fine for each of the two ethics charges. He faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in jail and a $100,000 fine for each of the three tax charges.

The Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division obtained an indictment of Barbee after a joint investigation with the Alabama Department of Revenue.