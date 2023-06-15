JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A former inmate at the Jefferson Co. Jail launched a federal lawsuit on May 22 against a Jefferson County corrections officer on claims she was left in her own vomit and urine and driven to attempt suicide.

Racheal Gantt, who was booked in the jail earlier this year, is suing a Jefferson County Corrections Officer for compensatory damages and injunctive relief after being forced to sit in her own urine, defecation and vomit, and being left unattended under suicide watch, according to the lawsuit.

Gantt was arrested Feb. 4 at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Center Point and booked into the Jefferson County Jail. The lawsuit does not provide a reason for Gantt’s arrest.

The lawsuit alleges Gantt was asked if she had thoughts of hurting herself. Gantt said she did not. She claimed, however, her friend died a few days prior, and she was having “crazy thoughts.”

According to court documents, within 48 hours of being booked, Gantt began to experience “severe fentanyl withdrawal” and was throwing up, urinating and defecating on herself. Gantt then began to think on her friend’s death and have suicidal thoughts.

Court documents contend Gantt told a mental health worker Feb. 7 that she was thinking of harming herself. She was then taken to block A and put on suicide watch. In line with protocol, Gantt was placed in a “turtle suit,” an outfit designed to keep the wearer from self-harm and was under continuous observation.

Unable to control her bodily functions, Gantt continued to throw up, urinate and defecate on herself. When she pushed the call button to ask for a way to clean up, no one answered, and Gantt was left in her bodily fluids overnight. Court documents noted Gantt’s mental health “deteriorated further” during this time.

On the following morning, a trustee came to mop Gantt’s cell. The corrections officer allegedly refused Gantt’s request for a new turtle suit and said “We can’t give a new suit to everyone that can’t control their bodily fluids.”

Later that morning, Gantt heard her cell door unlock. No corrections officer was in sight. Court documents allege the corrections officer was the one who remotely activated the lock without ensuring someone was present when the door opened.

“I was opening the door to take her down to medical,” the corrections office later said.

With the cell door unlocked, the lawsuit claims Gantt went to the second floor of block A. Attempting to kill herself, Gantt climbed over a railing and jumped.

The fall, which was 10 to 15 feet from the top of the railing, did not result in death but resulted in injuries requiring multiple surgeries. Court documents stated Gantt “continues to experience extreme physical and mental pain, and suffering and loss of function.”

The formal complaint maintained the correctional officer was aware of the mental state of Gantt and consciously disregarded the risk it would pose if she opened the door. The complaint also stated that the correctional officer knew block A was a two-story building, which could pose a threat to inmates contemplating suicide. Therefore, the officer is listed as the cause of the injuries Gantt suffered.

Court documents stated this lawsuit is the only means by which Gantt can secure “adequate relief.” Gantt is asking that attorney and litigation expenses be covered, and that punitive damages be served against the officer to “punish her and deter further wrongdoing.”