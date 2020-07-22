Former Huffman High star Stanley Robinson dead at 32

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Huffman High School basketball standout Stanley “Sticks” Robinson has died, according to the school’s basketball team’s Twitter. He was 32 years old.
Robinson, a Birmingham native, played college ball at the University of Connecticut after being named Mr. Basketball in Alabama back in 2006.
At UConn, Robinson led the Huskies to the Final Four in 2009. He was then drafted by the Orlando Magic in the second round of the 2010 NBA Draft. He spent most of his professional career overseas in Canada, Chile and Iceland.
UConn also made a heartfelt post on Robinson, affectionately known as “Sticks,” on Twitter.
The cause of death has not yet been released.
