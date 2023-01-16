BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A familiar face to Alabama high school football is back in the state.

Former Hoover football coach Rush Propst is getting back in the game as the new associate head coach and athletic director at Coosa Christian in Gadsden. Propst was introduced Monday at the school.

Before his time at Hoover, Propst had done coaching at Asheville High School, but it was his time with the Buccaneers where he had his first wave of success, leading the team to five state championships between 1999 and 2007, as well as compiling a 110-16 record in Hoover. At one point, Propst was one of the most successful high school football coaches in Alabama.

In 2008, Propst left Hoover to lead the team at Colquitt County High School in Georgia. He stayed there until 2018, briefly coming back to the Birmingham area to be a volunteer consultant for the UAB Blazers in 2019.

Propst’s last head coaching job was at Valdosta High School in Georgia, where he stayed for one season in 2020 and was subsequently fired over recruiting violations. In 2021, Propst was briefly hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, but recovered.

Propst and his teams reached national prominence on two different occasions, first on the MTV show “Two-a-Days” in 2005 and “Titletown High,” a Netflix show that highlighted his time at Valdosta.