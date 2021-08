HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A dispatcher with the Homewood Police Department has passed away from COVID-19.

Kenneth Lochamy died on Sunday after contracting COVID-19, according to Sargent John Carr.

Lochamy served with HPD as a police officer from 1993-2004 and then again as a dispatcher beginning in 2009.

A celebration of life will be held for Lochamy on Thursday in Pinson, Ala.