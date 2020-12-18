Former Gov. Robert Bentley receives COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley received the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

Bentley tweeted the news saying he hopes the end of the pandemic is near.

First dose is done! I’m so grateful to receive the COVID vaccine today. I appreciate the scientists, researchers and leaders who have worked so hard to deliver a safe and effective vaccine. Praying we will soon see an end to this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/9MhToHBcDA — Governor Robert Bentley (@GovRBentley) December 18, 2020

“First dose is done! I’m so grateful to receive the COVID vaccine today. I appreciate the scientists, researchers and leaders who have worked so hard to deliver a safe and effective vaccine. Praying we will soon see an end to this pandemic,” the tweet read.

The 53rd governor is a former physician having received a degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine. It is unclear at this time if he received the vaccine due to him rejoined frontline workers battling the virus.