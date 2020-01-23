Former Goodwyn Middle bookkeeper pleads guilty to stealing more than $13,000 from school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced the conviction of a former bookkeeper at a Montgomery middle school after she admitted to stealing more than $13,000 from the school.
Tiffany Franklin, 39, pled guilty to first-degree theft of property after she stole $13,216 from Goodwyn Middle School from 2017 to 2018.
Franklin admitted she used four schemes to accomplish the theft, including:
- Exchanging cash belonging to the school for checks drawn on her personal bank account knowing there were insufficient funds to cover the checks
- Stealing cash collected by the school for admission to athletic events
- Stealing money collected by teachers
- Stealing money used to make changes for the gate and concession stand at various athletic events
“Theft from anyone is troubling but a public employee’s theft from a school is particularly contemptible,” AG Marshall said in a statement. “Mrs. Franklin’s conviction should send a clear message that theft from our schools will not be tolerated.”
Franklin now faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.