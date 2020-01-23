Former Goodwyn Middle bookkeeper pleads guilty to stealing more than $13,000 from school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced the conviction of a former bookkeeper at a Montgomery middle school after she admitted to stealing more than $13,000 from the school.

Tiffany Franklin, 39, pled guilty to first-degree theft of property after she stole $13,216 from Goodwyn Middle School from 2017 to 2018.

Franklin admitted she used four schemes to accomplish the theft, including:

Exchanging cash belonging to the school for checks drawn on her personal bank account knowing there were insufficient funds to cover the checks

Stealing cash collected by the school for admission to athletic events

Stealing money collected by teachers

Stealing money used to make changes for the gate and concession stand at various athletic events

“Theft from anyone is troubling but a public employee’s theft from a school is particularly contemptible,” AG Marshall said in a statement. “Mrs. Franklin’s conviction should send a clear message that theft from our schools will not be tolerated.”

Franklin now faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

LATEST POSTS