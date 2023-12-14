JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — “Coach Burgess was one of those iconic coaches from our state,” said Alabama Sports Hall of Fame CEO Scott Myers.

Coach Bill Burgess was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2019. At the time, Myers presented Burgess with the honor.

“He was very humble, very thankful, very encouraged was his family that he would be recognized in this capacity. But his resume and all that he did for the state of Alabama was highly deserving of this recognition,” said Myers.

His resume dated back to 1971 where he led the Oxford Yellowjackets for over a decade.

A career Oxford High School Athletic Director, Larry Davidson, knows all too well.

“Coach Burgess spent 14 years here as a head football coach, but his impact goes way beyond those 14 years. He impacted not only a school, an athletic department, but he impacted a community,” said Davidson.

His impact on the community is one that former coaches who worked alongside him said they cherish as his love for football was much deeper than the wins.

“We had a lot of success at Oxford High School as well as at Jacksonville State, but, as he would tell you, the success was because of those kids.” said former JSU Offensive Coordinator Charlie Maniscalco.

Now they’re keeping his legacy alive by remembering the lessons he once taught them.

“It lies within me to do what you have to do. You know, don’t make excuses for whatever comes in front of you, just overcome them and that’s what he’s left me with,” said former JSU assistant football coach Joe Billingsley.