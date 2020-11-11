Former Century Plaza mall torn down in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An era for a once-thriving mall in Birmingham has come to an end with the demolition of the former Century Plaza mall.

Century Plaza, which first opened back in 1975 and had over 100 stores at its peak, closed in 2009 and was left vacant for over 10 years. The property is now being turned into an industrial hub that could potentially bring hundreds of jobs to the city.

Councilor Hunter Williams said this is an exciting project for the city of Birmingham.

“It is going to add to a lot of the momentum going along that Crestwood Boulevard corridor,” Williams said. “We have the new VA Hospital on the South end (and) we have the Trinity Hospital being revamped, which has been vacant the past few years.”

Williams said the project is expected to be completed by next summer.

LATEST POSTS