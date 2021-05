BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Birmingham Police Chief AC Roper was recently promoted to a three-star general in the United States Army Reserve and was also named the new commander of the northern command.

Lt. Gen. Roper is the first Black man to hold that title and he sat down with CBS 42’s Sherri Jackson to discuss the move to Colorado for his new appointment.

