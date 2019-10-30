Former Birmingham Water Works chair Sherry Lewis found guilty in ethics case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sherry Lewis, a member of the Birmingham Water Works Board who once served as its chair, has been convicted on two ethics charge violations.

On Wednesday, a jury found Lewis guilty on two counts of voting on a matter in which she or a family member had a financial gain or interest during her time on the board. Leading to her trial this week, Lewis was also facing an additional charge of soliciting or receiving something for the purpose of influencing action, but was found not guilty on that charge.

Lewis was indicted in December 2017 on the ethics charges, along with Jerry Jones, a former VP at Arcadis, as well as Terry Williams, Mount Vernon mayor and owner of the Global Solutions International, Inc., were also arrested on felony state ethics charges at the time. Jones’ and Williams’ cases are still pending.

Prosecutors alleged that Jones and Williams courted favorable votes from Williams by offering her things to influence voting on matters that were in their best interest.

At the time of her arrest, Lewis was the chairwoman of the Birmingham Water Works Board. Though she no longer serves in that role, Lewis is still on the board as a director.

Lewis will be sentenced Dec 12 at 9 a.m.

