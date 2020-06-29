Former Birmingham police officer sentenced to 21 years in prison for rape charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former officer with the Birmingham Police Department was sent to prison Monday after being convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl between 2008 and 2011.

Peter Williston, 50, was sentenced to 21 years and three months for first-degree rape. Williston, who served 17 years with the BPD, was convicted on the rape charge back in February.

Williston was first arrested and charged with rape in June 2018 after a woman notified the police that he sexually abused her 10 years prior when she was only 14 years old.

