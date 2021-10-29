Former Alabama star Kerry Goode who suffers from ALS hopes to see Braves in World Series

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One fan can’t wait to see his Braves play. Former Alabama star Kerry Goode is hoping for a shot to see his team in the World Series.

Goode suffers from ALS, but it hasn’t dampened his spirits. He continues to inspire everyone he comes in contact with.

“Just don’t give up, because you have ALS there’s a whole lotta living left to do, they told me six years ago that I had maybe 2 years to live, now we are six year later and I’m still hanging in there,” Goode said.

Goode’s friends have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to send him to the World Series to catch the Braves in action this weekend.