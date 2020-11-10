Former Alabama Sen. E.B. McClain dies

Sen. E. B. McClain, D-Midfield, right, talks with Chip Hill of the lieutenant governor’s office in the Senate chamber at the Alabama Statehouse during the final day of the special legislative session Saturday, May 31, 2008. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Edward Browning “E.B.” McClain, a Bessemer native who served in the Alabama Senate for 14 years, died Monday night at his home in Pleasant Grove. He was 80 years old.

McClain’s death was confirmed by the Jefferson County’s Coroner’s Office Tuesday morning.

McClain’s work in Alabama politics first began in 1987 when he was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives. He then served in the Alabama Senate from 1995 to 2009. He left politics after being indicted on bribery and corruption charges involving a scheme where he would receive kickbacks for supporting public programs Heritage to Hope Foundation. He was later convicted and spent nearly six years in prison. He was released in 2015.

McClain leaves behind a wife and four children

LATEST POSTS