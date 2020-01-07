STILLWATER, Okla. (WIAT) — Former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs grew up in what can only be described as difficult circumstances.
Jacobs would spend nights sleeping in his dad’s car in the streets of Tulsa, Okla., not knowing where they would be living next.
He overcame adversity to make it all the way to Tuscaloosa and then to Oakland as a member of the Raiders in the NFL. Now that Jacobs has the money he never had growing up, he’s looking to give back to his father, Marty.
In an Instagram story Monday, Jacobs shows the new home he bought for Marty in Stillwater, Okla. The videos show Marty visibly emotional at the sight of his new house.
Jacobs was the No. 24 in the 2019 NFL Draft. His rookie season saw him break the franchise record for single-season rushing yards for a rookie. He finished 2019 with 1,150 yards rushing and seven total touchdowns, leading Oakland to a 7-9 record.
LATEST POSTS
- Former Alabama RB Josh Jacobs gifts dad a new home
- Congressional Dems introduce War Powers Resolution
- Husband of missing Connecticut mom charged with her murder
- House Democrats frustrated with Senate as 300+ bills passed last year remain untouched
- Trump’s Iranian airstrike causing friction in Congress’ first days back in 2020