Former Alabama QB Brodie Croyle to receive award from Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former quarterback for the University of Alabama who went on to play several years in the NFL will be recognized by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame with a special recognition.

On Friday, the Hall’s board of directors announced that Brodie Croyle would be the newest recipient of the Starr-Sullivan Achievement Award. The award will be presented to Croyle during the 52nd annual induction banquet and ceremony on May 2.

The award is named in honor of renowned quarterback and Alabama natives Bart Starr and Pat Sullivan.

A native of Rainbow City, Croyle was quarterback of the Crimson Tide between 2002-2005. During that time, Croyle was MVP of the Cotton Bowl his senior season and a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

During his time at Alabama, Croyle threw for 6,382 yards and 41 touchdowns.

In 2006, he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2006 NFL Draft where he played for five seasons. During the 2011 season, Croyle joined the Arizona Cardinals, where he remained until his retirement the following year.

Today, Croyle serves as executive director of Big Oak Ranch, a Christian home for orphaned and abused children which was founded by his father, John Croyle, in 1974. Like his son, John Croyle also played at the University of Alabama.

“Named in honor of two extraordinary men from Alabama, Bart Starr and Pat Sullivan, the Starr-Sullivan Achievement Award recognizes a former collegiate quarterback that exhibits exemplary character and has made a significant contribution in his community,” the Hall stated on its website.

