Elmer Harris, former CEO of Alabama Power, dies at 80

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Elmer Harris, former chief executive officer of Alabama Power, died Monday. He was 80 years old.

Harris first joined Alabama Power in 1958 as a co-op student at Auburn University. After he graduated, Harris spent time in the company’s Southern Division in varying positions as well holding high rankings at Georgia Power and Southern Company before being named CEO of Alabama Power in 1990. He retired in 2002 after 44 years with the company.

“Elmer Harris worked at and led Alabama Power during an important period for our company and our state,” current Alabama Power CEO Mark Crosswhite told Alabama NewsCenter. “Our customers, and people across the state, continue to benefit from his leadership, which was always guided by a firm commitment to make Alabama a better place.”

Harris was also responsible for the creation of the Alabama Power Foundation, the largest corporate foundation in the state. which invested nearly $60 million in projects for Alabama communities during his tenure.

The Clanton native kept busy in retirement as well, serving on multiple business and civic boards including Alabama 4-H Council, Auburn University Foundation, Boy Scouts of America, Samford University, Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, AmSouth Bancorporation and Junior Achievement.

Harris was also the honorary consul general of Japan and has been inducted into the Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame and Business Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda, two children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

