Former Alabama player Antonio Carter and wife open Bert’s Desserts in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama football player Antonio “A.C.” Carter and his wife, Latoye, have opened a new bakery in Alabaster.

Latoye said she was furloughed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to her looking at business opportunities. The bakery features many desserts that have been passed down the family for generations. Some of those specialties include red velvet, strawberry key lime, and wedding cake flavors as well.

The Carters hope to expand the business with multiple franchises one day, as well as adding more items to the menu. They said that with this new business venture, they are so pleased the community of Alabaster has continued to support them.

“The community has been so amazing. We’ve had so much positive feed back. It really just blessed us. Most people come in here and say kind of feels like family when we’re walking in, so for me that really just makes us feel good,” said Latoye Carter.