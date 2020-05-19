Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard asks Supreme Court to reconsider ethics conviction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Lawyers for former House Speaker Mike Hubbard are asking the Alabama Supreme Court to reconsider a decision upholding his ethics conviction.
Hubbard’s attorneys are seeking a rarely granted reversal of a court decision. His attorneys argued that state prosecutors stretched the meaning of the Alabama ethics law and that parts of the law were unclear. The Alabama Supreme Court last month overturned five of the ethics convictions while upholding six others.
Hubbard was for years one of the state’s most powerful politicians until the conviction ended his career.
