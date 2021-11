Alabama offensive linesman Grant Hill (64) walks on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against the LSU Tigers, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2013, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday the University of Alabama announced the death of former football player Grant Hill.

A Huntsville native, Hill played football through out high school, signing with UA in 2013. He received playing time in his freshman and sophomore seasons as offensive tackle.

Grant Hill was a wonderful teammate and friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this devastating time. pic.twitter.com/OJiNHdo9bU — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 2, 2021

