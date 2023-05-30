BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Marcell Dareus, former University of Alabama defensive tackle and NFL player, is set to host a football and cheer camp this Saturday.

The camp is scheduled to be held on June 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Huffman High School, located at 950 Springville Road.

Registration will take place on-site at Huffman and will begin at 8 a.m.

Dareus honed his football talents while at Huffman High School before becoming a national champion at UA, later making his way to the pros with the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was named Alabama’s defensive MVP for his performance at the 2010 BCS National Championship Game.