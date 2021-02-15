Former Alabama defensive lineman Lorenzo Washington dead at 34

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama defensive end Lorenzo Washington passed away Monday. He was 34 years old.

Under former head coach Mike Shula, Washington played nose tackle. Once head coach Nick Saban arrived, Washington was moved to defensive end and helped the Crimson Tide to a national championship in 2009.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Zo’s family, friends and teammates,” a message from the team’s Twitter account read. “He was an integral part of our 2009 National Championship team. A wonderful son, father, friend and a loved teammate.”

While at Alabama, Washington accounted for 69 tackles and six sacks. He was signed to the Dallas Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2010 NFL Draft. He also had stints with the New England Patriots, New York Jets and Detroit Lions.

A cause of death has yet to be released. No other information has been made available at this time.