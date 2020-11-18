Former Alabama clinic worker sentenced for health care fraud

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a former psychology clinic worker to 18 months in federal prison for her part in a health care fraud scheme in Alabama.

A statement from prosecutors says 35-year-old Heidi Robertson also was ordered to pay $850,000 in restitution during a hearing before U.S. District Judge David Proctor.

Prosecutors say Robertson handled insurance filings at a Birmingham-area psychology clinic, Capstone Medical Resources, that billed the Alabama Medicaid Agency for at least $1.5 million in bogus counseling services.

She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud earlier this year.

