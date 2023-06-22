BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Ronald Steele, a former point guard for the Alabama men’s basketball team who went on to lead John Carroll Catholic High School’s boys’ basketball team, will now lead his high school alma mater as principal.

On Thursday, John Carroll announced that Steele had been named principal of the school. Steele, who played for the Tide under former coach Mark Gottfried from 2004 to 2009, had been athletic director and head basketball coach at John Carroll since 2017. Steele graduated from John Carroll in 2004.

After leaving Alabama, Steele went on to play for the Israeli club Bnei Hasharon, as well as Tofas (Turkey), Sutor Montegranaro, Hapoel Jerusalem and PMS Torino.

“In these rapidly changing times, I am confident that our Leadership Team, led by Mr. Steele, will steward John Carroll’s proud legacies and ensure that our school remains boldly Catholic, academically excellent and rooted in truth,” John Carroll President Fr. Jon Chalmers said in a statement.

Steele holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama and a master of education in administration and supervision from Marymount University.

As principal, Steele will continue to oversee the John Carroll basketball program.

“I’m both humbled and excited for the opportunity to serve as John Carroll’s Principal,” Steele said in a statement. “I intend to continue fulfilling John Carroll’s mission of infusing God in all areas of the student experience to educate the whole person. I am eager to partner with our students, families, staff, and stakeholders in celebrating the legacy of John Carroll while leading its future. I want to thank our President, Father Jon Chalmers, Margaret Dubose, Superintendent of Schools and Chair of the Catholic Schools Office, and the entire search committee for entrusting me with this exciting opportunity.”