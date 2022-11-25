BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 87th Iron Bowl will happen Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, with the Auburn Tigers facing off against the Alabama Crimson Tide for ultimate bragging rights in the state.

Former Alabama and Auburn players Gregg McElroy and Cole Cubelic are looking forward to this year’s Iron Bowl. The former players go head to head every weekday morning on their radio show “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning.” Both said that even though both teams’ records on paper may not be perfect, a lot is still at sake with a win.

“We just haven’t seen many where Alabama doesn’t have a realistic chance of playing their way into the college football playoffs,” Cubelic said.

“I think it would lead you to think it’s a fairly large game for Auburn to get to the postseason,” McElroy said.

History is being made at this year’s Iron Bowl. Carnell “Cadillac ” Williams will coach his first Iron Bowl as head coach of the Auburn Tigers Saturday, making him Auburn’s first Black head coach and the first former Auburn player to coach in an Iron Bowl.

William’s football journey started at Etowah High School in Attala. Williams high school head coach, Billy Raymond Farmer, Williams’ former coach at Etowah High, said Williams was the hardest working athlete he has ever coached, and he has excelled at every level he has played.

Farmer said Williams coaches the same way he plays.

“He didn’t take the interim job to get the job; he took it because they were down and out,” Farmer said. “He’s injected some stuff and spirit that hasn’t been down there in a long time, and it’s exciting to watch, and the fact that I coached him and know how he is, I can appreciate him.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tailgaters across the country have already made their way to Tuscaloosa for this year’s Iron Bowl.

“This is my first Iron Bowl,” fan Hayden Boykins said. “Been to the Alabama-LSU game two times. I hope Alabama wins, and I want Will Anderson’s signature.”

“This is the game!” fan Alabama Lucey said. “Of course, every game matters; you know we care about getting to that national championship, but this is the game that matters no matter what your season is like; you want this game, and we want it.”

Alabama has won the last two Iron Bowl games and leads the series 48-37.