BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center announced it will hold its third annual Haute Pink Fashion Show on Oct. 12 at Red Mountain Theatre Company.

The organization stated the fashion show is designed to inspire, honor and remember those affected by breast cancer. The show includes Forge’s clients, volunteers and friends modeling customized clothes created by designers with ties to Alabama.

The Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center noted any local fashion designer can submit interest through Aug. 11 in becoming one of the designers who will create a customized design for this year’s models. Those who are interested in being designers are asked to submit a portfolio or examples of designs they’ve created and a biography to Meg Lovett at meg@forgeon.org.

Each designer will work with an assigned model to create a look for the show. All designers will receive a service fee and a stipend to use for materials to create a customized design. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Forge Breast Cancer Center’s mission to improve the quality of life for breast cancer patients and survivors.

Tickets for the event are $100. Each ticket includes two drinks, appetizers and entrance to the show. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the event.