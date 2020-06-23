Jeff. Co. asking residents to avoid portion of Cahaba River after force main break

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Environmental Services Department is notifying residents of a force man break just a few hundred feet from the Cahaba River near Highway 31 in Riverchase.

According to the department, a contractor was inspecting the force main and “inadvertently damaged it.”

“This is an unfortunate accident, but we want to be sure to advise the public to stay away from the area,” Director David Denard said. “This is a popular time for people to be fishing and floating on the Cahaba and we would advise against that until we can get this force main repaired.”

Jefferson County will be placing signs in areas telling people not to swim or fish in the Cahaba River from Highway 31 to Highway 52 for the time being.

