NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1971, the Kentuck Festival of the Arts has been one of Northport’s annual cultural highlights.

Now, the longtime festival is looking for another home.

On Wednesday, festival organizers announced that they had already begun to look for a new location for the event after failing to reach an agreement with the city. On Nov. 16, the festival’s board of directors cleared the way to start looking for another home.

“Talks between Kentuck and city leaders began breaking down when the city moved to change the terms of the agreement,” a statement from festival organizers read on Facebook. “Those changes included decreasing the funding provided by the city and an attempt to change the agreement from one year to five years.”

Bobby Bragg, president of the Kentuck Board of Directors, said in the statement that the move was unfortunate, as the 52-year Northport tradition appears to be coming to an end.

“Kentuck and Northport have enjoyed a mutually beneficial partnership, but now we’re forced to look at relocating an event that has grown significantly over the years,” Bragg said.

The Kentuck Festival of the Arts draws up to 20,000 visitors to the city each year for the two-day event and generates an estimated $5 million economic impact. However, city officials have not responded to the organization’s attempts to finalize plans for future festivals at Kentuck Park on 5th Street.

“It is regrettable that a few city leaders have put us in this position,” said Bobby Bragg, president of the Kentuck Board of Directors.

While organizers claim to have identified a handful of potential locations for the festival moving forward, no specific places were listed.

The festival is usually held in the middle of October, typically during the Crimson Tide football team’s bye week.

Northport city officials have yet to publicly comment on the move.