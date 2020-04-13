For a limited only! Milo’s to start selling bottles of famous sauce

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This is not a drill!

Alabama fast food chain Milo’s has announced that they will begin selling their famous sauce for a limited time only in all of their locations starting Monday.

On top of this, $2 for every sale will go to feeding kids across the state.

Milo’s says there will be a limited supply in each store per day over the next week. The bottles will last in your refrigerator for 30 days, the restaurant said.

