JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Food, music, and fun are great ways to enjoy the weekend and it’s all happening at the Foothills Festival in Jasper.

The festival is Friday and Saturday, and city leaders are expecting nearly 30,000 people in the city this weekend.

Jasper Mayor David O’Mary told CBS 42 that the festival is expected to bring a significant economic impact to the city.

O’Mary said hotels will fill up this weekend for the festival, benefiting the lodging tax for the city of Jasper.

The economic benefits will be significant, but he said this weekend is a time to have fun.

“It’s a great opportunity to pick up some really quality food, and one of the things we’re really pleased about is this event is free,” O’Mary said. “You come here; you bring your entire family; it does not cost a penny, and if you’re sitting at home you ought to bring your entire family down. I don’t think you will regret the time you spent here.”

The first music act is Charlie Argo, performing at 5 pm on Friday.

Other acts performing this weekend include Adam Hood, Paul Thorn, and The Wildflowers.

Director of Jasper Main Street Mike Putman told CBS 42 to expect this year to be bigger and better.

“It’s important to have this festival because you know COVID was a game changer for us all, but we’re are welcoming people to our living room, and we welcome people to come in and enjoy our little town,” Putman said.

Mayor O’Mary said the festival will take place rain or shine.