TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide took its first step in its playoff game against Michigan by flying out to Pasadena, CA Tuesday morning.

The team took off from the Tuscaloosa National Airport just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Goins family are big Bama fans and are thrilled for the upcoming game. Tece Goins says her family of eight is traveling from Mississippi through Tuscaloosa and headed to Georgia.

“This is very exciting because every Saturday night at our house is centered around Alabama playing ball and we are just thrilled to see them do well,” Tece said. “We root for them if they win or not.”

Her husband John Goins is an even bigger Bama fan than his wife.

“Oh it’s awesome I mean it’s exciting every time you go to a playoff, but knowing the championship is right around the corner as long as you can pull off the win, it’s in reach,” John said. “I hope we beat Michigan and roll to another national championship.”

The playoff game against the Michigan Wolverines will kick off on New Year’s Day at 4 p.m. CT.