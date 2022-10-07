TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — This is a big weekend in Tuscaloosa as thousands of fans get ready for some Saturday night college football. Alabama is taking on SEC opponent Texas A&M at 7 p.m. at Bryant Denny stadium.

Shawn Clemons and his wife Jill are tailgating for the first time in their camper at Coaches Corner RV Park, and are enjoying the atmosphere of a packed campsite.

“It’s pretty exciting that so many people spend as much money as they do to come out here to this RV park to enjoy themselves and have fun,” Shawn said. “Everyone is welcoming and they want to be a part of it. Everyone communicates and talks and shares food and hangs out, that’s the fun.”

Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports expects fans to spend at least $20 million during the weekend on gas, food and hotel expenses.

Tracey Snider is the owner of Alabama Express, a local business located on the Strip specializing in Bama merchandise. She says she’s ready to cash in on the big SEC match-up.

“Having a night game [is great] because we will have people who will come in on Friday and shop and then they have all day Saturday to shop,” Snider said. “And since it’s a night game, the restaurants next door will get lunch and dinner sales and we can see more customers all day.”

More than 300 people are spending the weekend in their campers at Coaches Corner RV Park. Managers say every campsite has sold out for the weekend.