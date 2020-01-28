Foosackly’s is bringing their chicken fingers to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Watch out Raising Cane’s, there’s about to be a new chicken finger chain in town. Mobile’s famous Foosackly’s is making a move to Tuscaloosa.

The Port City favorite added Auburn to their list of locations in 2019, so it was only a matter of time until they would make their way to the Tide’s hometown. Foosackly’s new location is set to be where the old Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery was on 405 15th Street E.

A spokesperson for Foosackly’s told CBS 42 that the move to Tuscaloosa was a “natural extension” for them to make, regardless of the distance between Mobile and Tuscaloosa. The company hopes to have the location open by mid-summer.

“We hope to start the remodel in six weeks and look to wrap it up mid-summer.”

Have you tried Foosackly’s before, or will your first time having their chicken fingers be when they open up shop in Tuscaloosa? Let me know on Twitter: @NickErebia.

