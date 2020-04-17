Food trucks visiting Birmingham neighborhoods during shelter-in-place order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Food trucks have been a saving grace for many Alabama restaurants and those in the food business affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nick Iannuzzi, owner of Nuzzi Gelato, said this has kept him in business and the community is showing a lot of support to the food trucks and small businesses.

“It’s definitely not what we planned for. As a frozen dessert business, the winter is slow so you’re hoping in March the weather warms up and you’ll be able to pick up so its definitely had effects on our business. There was some moments of initial fear but its ok right now and we’re doing what we can and the community has been very supportive,” Iannuzzi said.

Cory Dill, owner of City Bowls, said he started out as a food truck but with the shelter in place in effect, he’s utilizing his trucks two to three times a day.

“It was very scary at first. We didn’t know what to expect. It was a day to day thing for us but honestly it could have been a lot worse. We’ve been working hard so we hadn’t really had to lay anyone off which is good so the food trucks is helping that,” Dill said.

Heavinly Donuts is also visiting local neighborhoods in Central Alabama.

Most businesses recommend following them on Instagram and Facebook to see their route schedule.

