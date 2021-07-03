Food truck offering free meals in Ft. Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WIAT) — Some master smokers are celebrating independence day in a giving way.

The ‘Sally’s Smokin Butt BBQ’ team is kicking things in high gear, by smoking nearly 400 pounds of pork to feed the community for free. They’re putting the pulled pork, baked beans, chips, rolls and cookies into family packs.

The team did something on a smaller scale last Christmas. “We had such a good turnout, we realized people don’t just get hungry at Christmas, they get hungry at all times of the year and some people can’t afford it, some people don’t have the time to make the meal so we just wanted to reach out to them again and take care of those people,” said Jennifer johnson of ‘Sally’s Smokin Butt BBQ’. The free barbecue handout is tomorrow in Fort Payne. For more information, head to their official Facebook page here.

LATEST POSTS