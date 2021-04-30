Food Truck Friday: Hibachi Grill on Wheels

April 29 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Traditionally, a hibachi restaurant would have a large menu, but for one Hoover food truck owner, his Hibachi Grill on Wheels makes up for it in taste.

Leonard Jones, the owner of Hibachi Grill on Wheels, typically parks in Hoover, but Friday morning they made a stop at the CBS 42 station to show off their small, but delicious menu options.

Streak, shrimp, and chicken may be the only protein available on the menu, but the combinations will have you asking for more.

On Friday, the Hibachi Grill on Wheels will be serving up a dinner menu at Lake Wilbur in Hoover.

