Food Truck Friday: Cousins Maine Lobster

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — New England flavor has made it’s way down to the south.

With 8 physical locations, Cousins Maine Lobster has a taste too good to be that limited. So, with the help of the television show “Shark Tank,” they decided to swim around town on wheels. Cousins Maine Lobster has over 20 food trucks making their way around over 10 states, including right here in Birmingham.

The Cousins Maine Lobster food truck will make it’s way from the CBS 42 station over to the Birmingham Zoo Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m.

To find out where the Cousins Maine Lobster Birmingham truck will be next, click here.