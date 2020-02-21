Food Network to film at Dothan restaurant in March

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Food Network camera crew will be coming to Dothan to visit one of its local eateries on March 1.

The network chose Zack’s Family Restaurant on Headland Avenue to film some “good old fashioned Southern cooking,” although the restaurant’s owners don’t know exactly what segment they’re coming for yet.

“All we know and all they would tell us is they would be filming,” owner Zackrey Whaley said. “They’re gonna be here all day. Camera crew will come in and set up by 10 o’clock, and I don’t know who else is coming with them.”

When the network spoke to his wife Diane, the news was supposedly so incredulous that Whaley said they thought it was a scam.

“The next day, she called them back and left a word, and (a network representative) assured her this is a true thing,” Whaley said.

According to Whaley, this has made all the hard work they’ve put into the restaurant worth it. He also said he has been grateful for his customers’ support.

“It means everything,” he said. “Without them, we wouldn’t be here. Without the employees, we wouldn’t be here.

“I remember my first few weeks in Slocomb when I started that store. That was myself and three more employees, and it’s done well too even though we’ve sold it off, and someone else owns that now. We’ve done well here, and it’s just been a blessing.”

The Food Network reaches almost 100 million households, has more than 46 million unique visitors to its digital platforms, and has 13.5 million readers for Food Network Magazine.

It is owned by both Discovery, Inc. and Nexstar Media Group, which also owns WDHN.