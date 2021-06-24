Food box giveaway in Ohatchee on Friday

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will hold a large-scale mobile pantry food distribution in Ohatchee. The boxes will contain protein, and fresh produce on a first come, first-served basis. The first drive-thru distribution will be Friday, June 25th at Oak Bowery Baptist church at 10 a.m. That’s on Highway 144 in Ohatchee.
