Food box giveaway in Ohatchee on Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
INDEPENDENCE DAY
July 04 2021 12:00 am

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will hold a large-scale mobile pantry food distribution in Ohatchee. The boxes will contain protein, and fresh produce on a first come, first-served basis. The first drive-thru distribution will be Friday, June 25th at Oak Bowery Baptist church at 10 a.m. That’s on Highway 144 in Ohatchee.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES