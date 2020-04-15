Food banks experience shortages during COVID-19 pandemic

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT)– Food banks across America are reporting food shortages as more people are seeking assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a pretty significant increase right now we’re seeing a lot of folks facing job loss and that’s really contributing to their food insecurity,” Elizabeth Wix with the Central Alabama Food Bank says.

Wix says the food shortage is being felt here in Birmingham.

“We usually serve around 70 thousand, and in March we served around 95 thousand people.”

Wix says the food bank is competing with other food banks for inventory nationwide and it’s creating a challenge, but they are still doing what they can to serve the community and those in need.

The Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church is filling up trunks as usual.

They’ve also created a COVID-19 helpline to reach more people in need. The service is available to anyone in the Jefferson County area.

“We get calls daily for folks needing food to just bridge the gap between whatever resources are coming their way,” says John Sweeney.

Sweeney says like other food banks, they are seeing resources running low, but they have plenty of space for storage.

You can help by visiting the Central Alabama Food Bank online.

To receive help from the COVID-19 helpline, call 205-259-8835.

Latest Posts