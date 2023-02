PELHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Legendary rock band Foo Fighters will be performing in Alabama this June.

Recently announced, Foo Fighters will be making a stop on their 2023 tour at the Oak Mountain Theatre June 16.

Tickets are available at Foofighters.com beginning March 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardholders can buy tickets beginning today and ending March 2 at 10 p.m. only at citientertainment.com.