BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As Carlee Russell faces charges for lying to police about being kidnapped, the head of the Hoover Police Department hopes she gets the help she needs.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis and his department were thrust into the Russell case from the time she was first reported missing July 13 to her return a couple of days later, up until she turned herself over to police last Friday. Russell was ultimately charged with filing a false police report and filing a false statement to law enforcement, both a Class A misdemeanor.

Derzis said that while officers continue to investigate the case, he hopes Russell is alright.

”I’m glad she’s home safe and sound and whatever issues she’s dealing with, I hope everything works out for her,” Derzis said. “The bottom line is we are going to try to prosecute. We used a lot of resources which cost us money, we’d love to recoup some of that. When it’s all said and done, I hope that she gets herself back to whatever that spot is for her.”

Derzis said he hasn’t spoke to Russell yet, but is hoping to still have the opportunity to meet with her again to find out where she was while she was missing.

In the wake of the Russell case, Rep. April Weaver said she plans to file a bill that would make filing a false kidnapping report a felony. The Alabama Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.