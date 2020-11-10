Foley PD searching for missing 73-year-old woman

FOLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Foley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in a search for an elderly woman.

Linda Kane Childers, 73, was last seen Nov. 7, 2020 around 2 p.m. in Foley, Ala.

Police believe she may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment. Childers may be driving a 2014 Silver Toyota Corolla bearing MS tag number JND7237.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Linda Kane Childers, please contact the Foley Police Department at 251-943-4431 or call 911.

LATEST HEADLINES